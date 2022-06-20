Crypto Analyst

Jun 20, 2022

Our client in the digital investment sector is looking to expand their Cape Town team.
We are looking for a crypto analyst to support the investment team. The analyst will have a deep understanding of computer science, distributed systems, consensus algorithms, networking, game theory and other relevant fields in blockchain technology. They are a visionary who can see a clear future of Digital Assets despite the ever-present noise, provide research and decision support to inform the Fund portfolio across a global client base and world leading digital asset thinking and leadership.
Responsibilities:

  • Sourcing alpha opportunities in cryptocurrencies and protocols through fundamental and technical analysis

  • Undertake comprehensive evaluation and analysis to ensure that a thorough due diligence is conducted before the firm undertakes an investment, applying a thorough risk based assessment on the opportunities

  • Working with the senior investment team on due diligence of prospective investments

  • Screening projects by reading protocol specifications and evaluating the technical teams

  • Reasoning through the emerging trends in the space and identifying non-obvious opportunities for investment

  • Maintaining and developing cryptocurrency and protocol analysis models, and /or work closely with technical teams on their crypto-economic model, smart contract security, and other questions that come up around protocols and software

  • Detailed financial and technical analysis of financial performance and tokenomics of the cryptocurrencies and protocols

  • Evaluate the impact of changes in macro and micro economic variables and its implications on the risk and return profile

  • Communicate investment decisions and commentary clearly in memos that can be disseminated to our user base (including fact sheets and investment analysis)

  • Track the progress of protocols and applications in our portfolios

  • Maintaining and enhancing client and regulatory reporting

Skills, experience and qualifications:

  • A degree in a technical area (i.e. mathematics, engineering or computer science) and/or technical experience is strongly preferred

  • An Honours / Masters degree in a relevant field (Finance, Mathematics or Statistics) preferred

  • Solid understanding of smart contracts scripting, cryptography, crypto-economics, and blockchain technologies generally

  • Ability to identify unconventional trends and emerging technologies

  • Sharp analytical mind with a killer instinct to identify deals in the market

  • Ability to aggregate information from a variety of sources including technical repositories and anecdotal feedback from teams, then draw informed conclusions from incomplete information

  • Able to explain complex concepts in simple terms to a non-technical audience

  • Obsession with the future of blockchain technology, web3, and low-level protocol development

  • An open minded research approach and genuine intellectual curiosity

  • Experience in data modelling an advantage

  • Generate new investment ideas and getting them implemented

  • An unquenchable questioning nature

  • A highly analytical mind

  • Excellent numeracy skills

  • Strong Report Writing skills

Desired Skills:

  • mathematics
  • engineering
  • computer science

