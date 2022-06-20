Crypto Analyst

Our client in the digital investment sector is looking to expand their Cape Town team.

We are looking for a crypto analyst to support the investment team. The analyst will have a deep understanding of computer science, distributed systems, consensus algorithms, networking, game theory and other relevant fields in blockchain technology. They are a visionary who can see a clear future of Digital Assets despite the ever-present noise, provide research and decision support to inform the Fund portfolio across a global client base and world leading digital asset thinking and leadership.

Responsibilities:

Sourcing alpha opportunities in cryptocurrencies and protocols through fundamental and technical analysis

Undertake comprehensive evaluation and analysis to ensure that a thorough due diligence is conducted before the firm undertakes an investment, applying a thorough risk based assessment on the opportunities

Working with the senior investment team on due diligence of prospective investments

Screening projects by reading protocol specifications and evaluating the technical teams

Reasoning through the emerging trends in the space and identifying non-obvious opportunities for investment

Maintaining and developing cryptocurrency and protocol analysis models, and /or work closely with technical teams on their crypto-economic model, smart contract security, and other questions that come up around protocols and software

Detailed financial and technical analysis of financial performance and tokenomics of the cryptocurrencies and protocols

Evaluate the impact of changes in macro and micro economic variables and its implications on the risk and return profile

Communicate investment decisions and commentary clearly in memos that can be disseminated to our user base (including fact sheets and investment analysis)

Track the progress of protocols and applications in our portfolios

Maintaining and enhancing client and regulatory reporting

Skills, experience and qualifications:

A degree in a technical area (i.e. mathematics, engineering or computer science) and/or technical experience is strongly preferred

An Honours / Masters degree in a relevant field (Finance, Mathematics or Statistics) preferred

Solid understanding of smart contracts scripting, cryptography, crypto-economics, and blockchain technologies generally

Ability to identify unconventional trends and emerging technologies

Sharp analytical mind with a killer instinct to identify deals in the market

Ability to aggregate information from a variety of sources including technical repositories and anecdotal feedback from teams, then draw informed conclusions from incomplete information

Able to explain complex concepts in simple terms to a non-technical audience

Obsession with the future of blockchain technology, web3, and low-level protocol development

An open minded research approach and genuine intellectual curiosity

Experience in data modelling an advantage

Generate new investment ideas and getting them implemented

An unquenchable questioning nature

A highly analytical mind

Excellent numeracy skills

Strong Report Writing skills

