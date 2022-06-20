Data Architect – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

* To define the technology solution for the Data and Analytics (D&A) environment and ensure that it is designed to meet current and anticipated future technological requirements.

To assist with and oversee the creation of comprehensive technical specifications from business requirements by maintaining a high level of in-depth knowledge with regards to D&A and other relevant Back-End Systems and data sources.

Experience

Minimum:

* The systems components making up the entire Business Intelligence system architecture

* System design and architecture

* Strong analysis, design and implementation

* Data warehouse / BI solution performance analysis, tuning and administration

* One or more areas of technology

Qualifications (Minimum)

* Diploma in Information Technology – Systems Engineering

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

* Bachelor’s Degree in Management Information Systems

Knowledge

Minimum:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

* Data Warehouse Development Life Cycle

* Dimensional modelling

* Financial systems and procedures

* UML or equivalent modelling language

* Technical Test Plan Design

* IT systems development processes

* Application development

* Standards and governance

Ideal:

Detailed knowledge of:

* Banking systems environment

* Banking business model

* Agile development life cycle

* Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Skills

* Analytical Skills

* Problem solving skills

* Attention to Detail

* Planning, organising and coordination skills

* Communications Skills

Competencies

* Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

* Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

* Working with People

Conditions of Employment

* Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Desired Skills:

Datawarehouse

Platform

AWS

Modelling

