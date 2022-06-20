Database Administrator at Bidvest Bank – Gauteng Sandown

RIMARY PURPOSE

Support and Maintain theavailability, integrity and performance of all SQL databases. Manage all database changes in allenvironments. Ensure that all production databases are adequately backed up and replicated to ensure limited impact in theevent of a failure

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS (KPA’s) AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (KPI’s)

FINANCE

Key Performance Area (KPA)

Key Performance Indicator (KPI)

CUSTOMER

Key Performance Area (KPA)

Service Excellence

Service Excellence – Internal

Service Excellence – External

INTERNAL PROCESSES

Key Performance Area (KPA)

Systems Administration

Systems enhancement

Testing

ORGANISATIONAL LEARING

Key Performance Area (KPA)

Personal and Intellectual CapitalDevelopment

REQUIREMENTS (What is required to perform the Essential Duties)

Minimum

Qualifications

Key Performance Indicator (KPI)

Provide excellent quality of service delivery to internal and external stakeholders- Interpret business/ customer requirements to provide timeous solutions- Timeous response, reaction time and turnaround time to internal and externalstakeholders- Degree of customer satisfaction from customers- Output results from “client servicing” activities, value of advice to customers and orstakeholders

Timeous turnaround in responding to requests for action- Timeous turnaround in setting up of new databases in production

Timeous turnaround time in setting up of new databases in production, primarily forbranch network- Advanced assistance with SQL problems

Key Performance Indicator (KPI)

Receive action requests and provide feedback to clients as well as managementwhere necessary- Maintenance of the SQL databases in terms of replication, administration,performance tuning and job scheduling- Generate database related diagrams where necessary- Establish the needs of users and monitoring user access and security- Monitor performance and manage parameters in order to provide fast responses tofront-end users- Consider both back-end organisation of data and front-end accessibility for end-users- Communicate regularly with technical, applications and operational staff to ensuredatabase integrity and security- Determine, enforce and document database policies, procedures and standards- Keeping databases up to date- Ensuring databases meet user requirements

Provide ideas to optimize and adjust SQL systems

Provide quality assurance on database designs from a performance perspective- Develop, manage and test back-up and recovery plans- Perform tests and evaluations regularly to ensure data security, privacy and integrity

Key Performance Indicator (KPI)

Development and knowledge base and Intellectual Property- Keep abreast of latest trends in database technology

Ideal

National Diploma in Information Technologyand / or BSC Degree in InformationTechnology

National Diploma in Information technology and / or BSCDegree in Information Technology

Desired Skills:

Microsoft

Database performance tuning

Database Support

Database security

About The Employer:

