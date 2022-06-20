Dynamics 365 Developer (CPT Only) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A leading Asset Management Group seeks to fill the role of a Dynamics 365 Developer with hands-on D365 development experience & able to customize CRM forms, views, workflows, business rules, charts, & dashboards. Your core role will be to implement and extend Dynamics CRM 2016 / D365 software & inspire its use within the business environment, advising on best practices to ensure its features are utilized to their fullest. The role will see you involved with both client & working on the internal Development projects. You must possess a University Degree with a Software Development focus, 4+ years’ Microsoft Dynamics CRM/365 SDK developing plug-in & workflow assemblies, .NET, C#, ASP.NET, JavaScript, Power Platform, HTML, CSS, SQL & DevOps.

DUTIES:

Analyse the client’s business, developing an understanding of their business objectives, & identify efficient ways Dynamics CRM 2016 will add value to their business.

Work closely with all key business stakeholders in identifying, analysing, and developing solutions based on their business requirements.

Plan and execute the implementation of Dynamics CRM 2016 / D365 developments, providing regular progress updates to internal and external clients.

Assist with project communication and best practice throughout the system implementation and support new and existing clients on the use of Dynamics CRM 2016 / D365.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

University Degree in a Software Development area. (D365 /Power Platform MS Certifications advantageous)

Experience/Skills –

4+ Years –

Coding on the Microsoft Dynamics CRM/365 SDK (developing plug-in & workflow assemblies).

.NET, C#, ASP.NET & JavaScript programming. Strong development experience, ideally with Dynamics CRM 2016, D365 and Power Platform. Experience in web application development experience (HTML, JavaScript, and CSS). Able to customize CRM forms, views, workflows, business rules, charts, & dashboards. Knowledge of CRM usage in Browsers, Outlook, Tablet & Mobile Applications. Good Understanding of SQL. Good Understanding of DevOps. Business analysis & requirements gathering skills. Hands-on D365 development experience. Practical experience with – Microsoft technologies (MS SQL, Power Automate, Power Flow, Power Apps, Power Platform, Power BI, Silverlight, SharePoint, Active Directory, SSRS, SSAS, SSIS, BizTalk, etc.) Unit Testing. Integrations between CRM and external sources (Data Warehouse, IBM Acoustic). Web JS frameworks (jQuery, Angular JS, TypeScript). Microsoft Azure. Be comfortable with a hybrid working model (Remote as well as at the office).



ATTRIBUTES:

Adaptability – Adjusts effectively to work within new work structures.

Decision Making – Ability to make balanced and sound recommendations and decisions.

Gaining Commitment – Uses appropriate interpersonal styles and communication techniques to gain acceptance of ideas or plans.

Initiating action – Takes prompt action to accomplish objectives, being proactive.

Ownership – Assumes responsibility and accountability for the successful completion of tasks.

Team Orientation – Willingness to work with others in a team environment.

Thinking skills – Ability to perceive, interpret and translate information in order to competently perform processes and tasks at various levels of complexity.

Time Management – Ability to work and deliver within project deadlines.

COMMENTS:

