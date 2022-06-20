Information Systems Supervisor

- Purpose
-
Manage BOC Development team Responsible for the company Information Systems architecture:- Elaborate and maintain the company Information Systems Mapping- Ensure the IS performance of existing BOC systems and future developments- Identify improvements to be implemented, definition of action plan- Management and integration of interfaces between the different systems
-
Principal Accountabilities
- Responsible for Company Information Systems development and [URL Removed] the IS Back Office [URL Removed] charge of BOC System development projects.
Specific Responsibilities
- Software developmento Scoping of IS projectso Business requirements gatheringo Managing a team of developerso Software testing- IT/IS Back Office Team Management
- Organization of weekly team meetings
- Follow up on the team actions and projects
- Management of IS Support Specialist, BI Developer and Application Developer (training, leave applications, …)
- BOC IS
- Lead the design and implementation of program activities to information systems, and data for decision making.
- Provide strategic oversight and technical assistance to strengthen information
- Collaborate with other departments to support systems requirements and
- Lead the development of technical strategies to support the introduction, scale-up, and sustainability of innovative technology and data management tools
- IS projects Management
- Project management (links with other BOC departments and external stakeholders) for the implementation and upgrade of BOC systems
- Planning and Cost tracking of these projects to ensure reliance with the department budget and company deadlines
Desirable Traits
- IS Architecture
- SQL Database architecture
- Understanding of information processing fundamentals and best practices
- Skills to elaborate and deploy improvement plans
- Knowledge about reporting tools and workflow systems
- Soft Skills
- Knowledge of Agile methodologies
- Excellent communication skills
- Team player
- Strong analytical and conceptual mind
- Problem-solving attitude
- Curiosity towards new IS and data sciences trends
- Versatile
-
Knowledge of Prince 2 will be an added advantage
-
Educational Level : Degree/Diploma in Information Systems
-
Other Technical/ Professional Skills/Qualifications:
IT Project Management
Software Development
Business Intelligence
Good Verbal Communication
Good Written Communication
- Years of Experience
- 4 years of experience minimum in a software development environment
Desired Skills:
- IT project Manager
- Software