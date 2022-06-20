Information Systems Supervisor – Gauteng Midrand

Jun 20, 2022

  • Purpose

  • Manage BOC Development team Responsible for the company Information Systems architecture:- Elaborate and maintain the company Information Systems Mapping- Ensure the IS performance of existing BOC systems and future developments- Identify improvements to be implemented, definition of action plan- Management and integration of interfaces between the different systems

  • Principal Accountabilities

  • Responsible for Company Information Systems development and [URL Removed] the IS Back Office [URL Removed] charge of BOC System development projects.

Specific Responsibilities

  • Software developmento Scoping of IS projectso Business requirements gatheringo Managing a team of developerso Software testing- IT/IS Back Office Team Management
  • Organization of weekly team meetings
  • Follow up on the team actions and projects
  • Management of IS Support Specialist, BI Developer and Application Developer (training, leave applications, …)
  • BOC IS
  • Lead the design and implementation of program activities to information systems, and data for decision making.
  • Provide strategic oversight and technical assistance to strengthen information
  • Collaborate with other departments to support systems requirements and
  • Lead the development of technical strategies to support the introduction, scale-up, and sustainability of innovative technology and data management tools
  • IS projects Management
  • Project management (links with other BOC departments and external stakeholders) for the implementation and upgrade of BOC systems
  • Planning and Cost tracking of these projects to ensure reliance with the department budget and company deadlines

Desirable Traits

  • IS Architecture
  • SQL Database architecture
  • Understanding of information processing fundamentals and best practices
  • Skills to elaborate and deploy improvement plans
  • Knowledge about reporting tools and workflow systems
  • Soft Skills
  • Knowledge of Agile methodologies
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Team player
  • Strong analytical and conceptual mind
  • Problem-solving attitude
  • Curiosity towards new IS and data sciences trends
  • Versatile

  • Knowledge of Prince 2 will be an added advantage

  • Educational Level : Degree/Diploma in Information Systems

  • Other Technical/ Professional Skills/Qualifications:

IT Project Management
Software Development
Business Intelligence
Good Verbal Communication
Good Written Communication

  • Years of Experience
  • 4 years of experience minimum in a software development environment

Desired Skills:

  • IT project Manager
  • Software

