IT Support Technician – Western Cape Goodwood

Responsible for providing technical support to users including performing desktop software and hardware installation; troubleshooting problem areas (in person, or remotely) and providing end-user assistance where required and maintaining an adequate spare parts inventory of systems, subsystems and component parts used in repair work.

Minimum qualification

2-Year Diploma in IT or equivalent NQF Level 6 in IT

Desired Qualification (to be obtained in the position)

MCSE, ITIL Foundation Certification is an advantage

Minimum job-related experience

Minimum of 2-year relevant IT industry experience

Certifications/Accreditation/Registration/Licenses

Meets all requirements for a Gaming licence

Work conditions and special requirements

Able to work shifts and weekends

May be required to work overtime in line with operational requirements

Core behavioural competencies

Problem solving

Assessing and evaluating information

Initiative

Decision-making skills

Dealing with customers

Technical / proficiency competencies

Job Complexity

Requires specialised knowledge of techniques, equipment and processes relating to IT practices, equipment, applications

Short term planning within a 3-months timeframe involves conducting

Perform the organisation, planning and prioritisation of tasks for self to ensure that work gets done efficiently and within budget constraints.

Interact with clients and other functions and teams with regards resolving technical issues.

Desired Skills:

IT

IT Technician

IT Programmer

