Java Architect

A global leader in tech, digital transformation & consulting is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients’ opportunity in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms.
Role focus:
You will be a senior member who is part of bringing a mix of architecture skills, leadership and hands on development. You’ll be designing and developing some of the most innovative software solutions available including client and server-side development. You will be using a variety of Open Source and propriety technologies to achieve the best project outcomes.
What you’ll do:
- The Digital Architect will be experienced in understanding customer requirements, delivering digital platform solutions, producing high quality code and scalable, integrated software solutions in the digital space.
- Understand the business needs and guide them in the right digital technology solutions.
- Work with senior management to help define solutions and support the sales process.
- Own the technical sales and delivery of digital projects, ensuring robust, scalable solutions – with the support of other architects and senior developers to design appropriate technical solutions.
- Leading cross-functional teams in an agile delivery process, responsible for delivering first class user experiences, building content management solutions, e-commerce and bespoke web applications.
- Coach and mentor team members.
- Work with client stakeholders and internal teams as well as helping grow the team.
- This position will suit a candidate who wants to take a strategic approach to digital platform design and delivery whilst also maintaining a hands-on role working with technology.
Requirement:
- Java 8+
- J2EE
- JQuery tooling: Maven, Jenkins, Subversion, Git etc.,
- Spring
- Hibernate
- Javascript
- Modern frameworks
- Cloud/DevOps technologies
- Architecture & hands-on development of web & microservices
- Elasticsearch(bonus)
Desired Skills:
- Java
- j2ee
- jQuery
- spring
- hibernate
- javascript
- cloud
- devops