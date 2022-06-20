Java Architect –

A global leader in tech, digital transformation & consulting is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients’ opportunity in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms.

Role focus:

You will be a senior member who is part of bringing a mix of architecture skills, leadership and hands on development. You’ll be designing and developing some of the most innovative software solutions available including client and server-side development. You will be using a variety of Open Source and propriety technologies to achieve the best project outcomes.

What you’ll do:

The Digital Architect will be experienced in understanding customer requirements, delivering digital platform solutions, producing high quality code and scalable, integrated software solutions in the digital space.

Understand the business needs and guide them in the right digital technology solutions.

Work with senior management to help define solutions and support the sales process.

Own the technical sales and delivery of digital projects, ensuring robust, scalable solutions – with the support of other architects and senior developers to design appropriate technical solutions.

Leading cross-functional teams in an agile delivery process, responsible for delivering first class user experiences, building content management solutions, e-commerce and bespoke web applications.

Coach and mentor team members.

Work with client stakeholders and internal teams as well as helping grow the team.

This position will suit a candidate who wants to take a strategic approach to digital platform design and delivery whilst also maintaining a hands-on role working with technology.

Requirement:

Java 8+

J2EE

JQuery tooling: Maven, Jenkins, Subversion, Git etc.,

Spring

Hibernate

Javascript

Modern frameworks

Cloud/DevOps technologies

Architecture & hands-on development of web & microservices

Elasticsearch(bonus)

Desired Skills:

Java

j2ee

jQuery

spring

hibernate

javascript

cloud

devops

Learn more/Apply for this position