Java Developer –

Jun 20, 2022

A global leader in tech, digital transformation & consulting is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients’ opportunity in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms.

Role focus:
You will be a senior member who is part of the bringing a mix of architecture skills, leadership and hands on development. You’ll be designing and developing some of the most innovative software solutions available including client and server-side development.

What you’ll do:

  • Responsible for specification, development, unit testing and implementation of complex multi-tier applications.
  • Enhance existing applications.
  • Provide technical support for transition of applications into live service and report.
  • Ensure projects are delivered on time and within budget.
  • Ensure functional and non-functional requirements are appropriately implemented.

Requirement:

  • Java
  • J2EE
  • JQuery tooling: Maven, Jenkins, Subversion, Git etc.,
  • Spring
  • Hibernate
  • Javascript
  • Modern frameworks
  • DevOps/Cloud
  • Architecture & hands-on development of web & microservices
  • Elasticsearch (bonus)

