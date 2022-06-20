Java Developer –

A global leader in tech, digital transformation & consulting is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients’ opportunity in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms.

Role focus:

You will be a senior member who is part of the bringing a mix of architecture skills, leadership and hands on development. You’ll be designing and developing some of the most innovative software solutions available including client and server-side development.

What you’ll do:

Responsible for specification, development, unit testing and implementation of complex multi-tier applications.

Enhance existing applications.

Provide technical support for transition of applications into live service and report.

Ensure projects are delivered on time and within budget.

Ensure functional and non-functional requirements are appropriately implemented.

Requirement:

Java

J2EE

JQuery tooling: Maven, Jenkins, Subversion, Git etc.,

Spring

Hibernate

Javascript

Modern frameworks

DevOps/Cloud

Architecture & hands-on development of web & microservices

Elasticsearch (bonus)

Desired Skills:

Java

j2ee

jquery

spring

hibernate

javascript

devops

cloud

elasticsearch

Learn more/Apply for this position