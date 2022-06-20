Junior Java Developer at Reverside

Jun 20, 2022

  • Good understanding of the Java programming language/syntax

  • Exposure to or good understanding of HTML/CSS and Javascript

  • Experience with SQL and RDBMS database concepts and design

  • Exposure to Object Relational Mapping (e.g. Hibernate, EJB3)

  • Exposure to Java servlet containers (e.g. Tomcat, Jetty)

  • Experience with Java IDEs such as Eclipse and/or Netbeans

  • Practical experience with any of following databases: MySQL, Oracle or MS SQL

  • Good English writing capabilities and communication skills.

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
