Junior Java Developer at Reverside

- Good understanding of the Java programming language/syntax
- Exposure to or good understanding of HTML/CSS and Javascript
- Experience with SQL and RDBMS database concepts and design
- Exposure to Object Relational Mapping (e.g. Hibernate, EJB3)
- Exposure to Java servlet containers (e.g. Tomcat, Jetty)
- Experience with Java IDEs such as Eclipse and/or Netbeans
- Practical experience with any of following databases: MySQL, Oracle or MS SQL
- Good English writing capabilities and communication skills.
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
