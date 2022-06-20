Junior Java Developer at Reverside – Gauteng

Good understanding of the Java programming language/syntax

Exposure to or good understanding of HTML/CSS and Javascript

Experience with SQL and RDBMS database concepts and design

Exposure to Object Relational Mapping (e.g. Hibernate, EJB3)

Exposure to Java servlet containers (e.g. Tomcat, Jetty)

Experience with Java IDEs such as Eclipse and/or Netbeans

Practical experience with any of following databases: MySQL, Oracle or MS SQL

Good English writing capabilities and communication skills.

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

