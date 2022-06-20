Mid/Senior Android Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Mid/Senior Android Developer
Responsibilities:
- Take ownership of technical architecture, coding, and development standards
- Produce high quality, re-usable code, and ensure best practices are followed by the team you lead
- Create new and enhance existing features and code according to requirements
- Take the lead in Sprint Planning and Retrospective sessions
- Work closely with the product management team to produce accurate estimates and clarification
- Ensure the production of design artifacts, as well as the creation of accurate documentation
Required Experience:
- At least 3-7 years’ experience working as an Android Developer, in Android programming platform and SDK (4.0+)
- Good knowledge of the Kotlin programming language
- Knowledge of patterns applied in mobile programming (MVC, MVVM, delegation, etc.)
- Knowledge of common debug and optimization techniques in mobile programming
- Knowledge of common usability principles related to mobile programming
- Experience working in Agile/Remote teams
- Excellent communication skills
Please send your cv to Noelle Hill – [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- MVC
- MVVM
- Andriod Developer
- Kotlin