Mid/Senior Android Developer

Jun 20, 2022

Responsibilities:

  • Take ownership of technical architecture, coding, and development standards
  • Produce high quality, re-usable code, and ensure best practices are followed by the team you lead
  • Create new and enhance existing features and code according to requirements
  • Take the lead in Sprint Planning and Retrospective sessions
  • Work closely with the product management team to produce accurate estimates and clarification
  • Ensure the production of design artifacts, as well as the creation of accurate documentation

Required Experience:

  • At least 3-7 years’ experience working as an Android Developer, in Android programming platform and SDK (4.0+)
  • Good knowledge of the Kotlin programming language
  • Knowledge of patterns applied in mobile programming (MVC, MVVM, delegation, etc.)
  • Knowledge of common debug and optimization techniques in mobile programming
  • Knowledge of common usability principles related to mobile programming
  • Experience working in Agile/Remote teams
  • Excellent communication skills

Please send your cv to Noelle Hill – [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • MVC
  • MVVM
  • Andriod Developer
  • Kotlin

