Mid/Senior Android Developer

Mid/Senior Android Developer

Responsibilities:

Take ownership of technical architecture, coding, and development standards

Produce high quality, re-usable code, and ensure best practices are followed by the team you lead

Create new and enhance existing features and code according to requirements

Take the lead in Sprint Planning and Retrospective sessions

Work closely with the product management team to produce accurate estimates and clarification

Ensure the production of design artifacts, as well as the creation of accurate documentation

Required Experience:

At least 3-7 years’ experience working as an Android Developer, in Android programming platform and SDK (4.0+)

Good knowledge of the Kotlin programming language

Knowledge of patterns applied in mobile programming (MVC, MVVM, delegation, etc.)

Knowledge of common debug and optimization techniques in mobile programming

Knowledge of common usability principles related to mobile programming

Experience working in Agile/Remote teams

Excellent communication skills

Please send your cv to Noelle Hill – [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

MVC

MVVM

Andriod Developer

Kotlin

Learn more/Apply for this position