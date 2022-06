Mid/Senior .Net Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Mid/Senior .Net Developer

At least 5 years’ experience in software engineering or development role working on technologies such as .Net5, .Net framework (v 4.7+) and .Net core (v 2.1+) + C#

Experience with REST APIs using Web API

Experience in multithreading and parallelization

Experience in NoSQL databases (preferably MongoDB)

Experience in SQL, RDBMS (preferably MS SSQL)

Experience working in Agile remote teams

Excellent communication skills

Please send your CV to Noelle Hill – [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Net 5

Net framework

Net core

Web API

SQL

RDBMS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position