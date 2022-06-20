Model Automation Engineer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

DO you install R, Python, Anaconda, Docker and other open-source tools for kicks? Do you like seeing if you can connect to data sources and make the data available to those that can really extract value from it? Then a fast-paced Analytics Consultancy in Joburg wants you as its next Model Automation Engineer. You must have a Bachelor’s Degree in an IT-related field, ±2 Years’ experience in using Python and similar open-source tools and practical projects in Python and you need to be comfortable living in a Unix shell.

DUTIES:

Ensure Data Science environments are set up for quants.

Assist quants with connecting to clients’ data sources, including understanding proxies and ssh tunnelling.

Setup cloud environments for quants to practice modelling.

Setup version control and best practice environments for data scientists (for an example, look at the Data Science Cookiecutter).

Assist quants with understanding on best practices for version control, testing and setting up environments.

Some ad hoc data science requests such as automating extracts and web scraping.

Look after various cloud setups for the business and clients.

The company will assist you by paying for online courses, but the candidate will be expected to complete the courses in their spare time.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Minimum of a Bachelors’ Degree in an IT related discipline.

Ideal: some Coursera / similar qualifications.

Bonus: Honours or Masters’ level qualification.

Experience/Skills –

±2 Years’ experience in using Python and similar open-source tools.

Practical experience in Programming.

You need to be comfortable living in Unix shell.

Practical projects with Python are a must.

Consulting experience would be advantageous.

The tech you will be exposed to will be a myriad of environments, tools and languages. It is very likely that you will get exposure to:

Excel

R

Python

SAS

Docker

Kubernetes

Serverless environments (primarily on GCP, but likely on other cloud environments)

Snowflake

Spark / Hadoop / Kafka / Cloudera Stack

Anaconda

COMMENTS:

