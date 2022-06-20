.Net Developer at Sabenza IT

A global leader in tech, digital transformation & consulting is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients’ opportunity in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms.
Role focus:
You will be a senior member who is part of the bringing a mix of architecture skills, leadership and hands on development. You’ll be designing and developing some of the most innovative software solutions available including client and server-side development.
What you’ll do:
- Participate in the entire development process, from design, design and development to testing and managing Microsoft applications
- Enhance existing applications.
- Provide technical support for transition of applications into live service and report.
- Ensure projects are delivered on time and within budget.
- Ensure functional and non-functional requirements are appropriately implemented
Requirements:
- .Net, .Net Core
- Azure
- ASP.Net
- DevOps, IoT, AI or Power Platform (Bonus)
