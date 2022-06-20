.Net Developer at Sabenza IT –

Jun 20, 2022

A global leader in tech, digital transformation & consulting is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients’ opportunity in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms.

Role focus:
You will be a senior member who is part of the bringing a mix of architecture skills, leadership and hands on development. You’ll be designing and developing some of the most innovative software solutions available including client and server-side development.

What you’ll do:

  • Participate in the entire development process, from design, design and development to testing and managing Microsoft applications
  • Enhance existing applications.
  • Provide technical support for transition of applications into live service and report.
  • Ensure projects are delivered on time and within budget.
  • Ensure functional and non-functional requirements are appropriately implemented

Requirements:

  • .Net, .Net Core
  • Azure
  • ASP.Net
  • DevOps, IoT, AI or Power Platform (Bonus)

