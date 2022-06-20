.Net Developer at Sabenza IT –

A global leader in tech, digital transformation & consulting is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients’ opportunity in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms.

Role focus:

You will be a senior member who is part of the bringing a mix of architecture skills, leadership and hands on development. You’ll be designing and developing some of the most innovative software solutions available including client and server-side development.

What you’ll do:

Participate in the entire development process, from design, design and development to testing and managing Microsoft applications

Enhance existing applications.

Provide technical support for transition of applications into live service and report.

Ensure projects are delivered on time and within budget.

Ensure functional and non-functional requirements are appropriately implemented

Requirements:

.Net, .Net Core

Azure

ASP.Net

DevOps, IoT, AI or Power Platform (Bonus)

