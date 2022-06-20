qualitative analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Primary responsibilities include model governance, oversight and guidance to the business unit’s risk functions. Secondary responsibilities include various ad-hoc development, support and operational tasks on quantitative, risk and data topics.

The role reports into the second line Head of Model Risk and Quant Support

Desired Skills:

monte carlo simulation

risk management

ALM strategy

modelling

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

Desired Qualification Level:

Masters

About The Employer:

Our client is looking for a senior quantitative analyst, in second line oversight function, with the primary responsibility for prioritized model validations for South African and other African businesses, including retail lending, investment credit, market, liquidity, and financial models.

