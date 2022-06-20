Sales Data Analyst (21 Months contract job opportunity)
JOB REQUIREMENT
- Minimum Qualifications: Relevant Diploma or related Qualification
- Minimum Experience:
- Minimum of 4 years’ experience in a similar or related role
- Advanced LN, excel, Sequel, and BI Intelligence experience advantageous
Key Tasks:
- To manage and perform administration duties , ensuring timeous and accurate administration of data, analysis and documentation
- Additional functions will include the following but not limited to:
- Training on LN system on sales and services across the regions and SAP implementation and training when required.
- Assist Directors in ROA and SA,
- Review and standardisation of SOP and Work Instructions across the region
- Training in the Service module and LN of new staff§ Monitor the branch oldest order book, SLOB, SOH,GDNI, GIT, blocked accounts and warranty claims outstanding
- Monitor the branch backlog on a daily basis via the sales order book report, reallocate stock from various warehouses
- Monitor branch sales and service centre (projects) orders are loaded, allocated and invoiced.
- Service Centre processes / procedures – monitor branches to ensure all procedures are followed
- Monitor branch debtors and creditors assisting to clear long over dues
- Assist with the expediting of parts to ensure branch customer OTD targets are achieved as and when required
- Manage excessive allocation process
- Manage all superseded parts in branches
Manage the Ariba, M2North, Coupa and Quadrem on line orders§ Admin Support :-
- Credit note reviews before processing§ Invoicing Call and collating information across the region
- 8 keys / KPI tracker updates
- Trouble shooting of any queries
- Services / sales administrative assistant and training of services process and LN
- Margin and sales variances
- Waybill books register and monitor
- Adhere to HSE and Housekeeping requirements at the branch and customer sites
- Adhere to Duty of Care Policy at all times
Minimum Skills / Abilities:
- Strong presentation and communication abilities
- Ability to take responsibility for specific tasks and work in a team
- Computer Literate – MS office and Office 365
- Strong analytical and problem solving skills
- Good working relationships and interpersonal skills
- Ability to plan and prioritise work activities and deadline driven
- Demonstrates accuracy and thoroughness
Desired Skills:
- bi
- sequel
- SAP
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree