Sales Data Analyst

Jun 20, 2022

Sales Data Analyst (21 Months contract job opportunity)

JOB REQUIREMENT

  • Minimum Qualifications: Relevant Diploma or related Qualification
  • Minimum Experience:
  • Minimum of 4 years’ experience in a similar or related role
  • Advanced LN, excel, Sequel, and BI Intelligence experience advantageous

Key Tasks:

  • To manage and perform administration duties , ensuring timeous and accurate administration of data, analysis and documentation
  • Additional functions will include the following but not limited to:
  • Training on LN system on sales and services across the regions and SAP implementation and training when required.
  • Assist Directors in ROA and SA,
  • Review and standardisation of SOP and Work Instructions across the region
  • Training in the Service module and LN of new staff§ Monitor the branch oldest order book, SLOB, SOH,GDNI, GIT, blocked accounts and warranty claims outstanding
  • Monitor the branch backlog on a daily basis via the sales order book report, reallocate stock from various warehouses
  • Monitor branch sales and service centre (projects) orders are loaded, allocated and invoiced.
  • Service Centre processes / procedures – monitor branches to ensure all procedures are followed
  • Monitor branch debtors and creditors assisting to clear long over dues
  • Assist with the expediting of parts to ensure branch customer OTD targets are achieved as and when required
  • Manage excessive allocation process
  • Manage all superseded parts in branches

Manage the Ariba, M2North, Coupa and Quadrem on line orders§ Admin Support :-

  • Credit note reviews before processing§ Invoicing Call and collating information across the region
  • 8 keys / KPI tracker updates
  • Trouble shooting of any queries
  • Services / sales administrative assistant and training of services process and LN
  • Margin and sales variances
  • Waybill books register and monitor
  • Adhere to HSE and Housekeeping requirements at the branch and customer sites
  • Adhere to Duty of Care Policy at all times

Minimum Skills / Abilities:

  • Strong presentation and communication abilities
  • Ability to take responsibility for specific tasks and work in a team
  • Computer Literate – MS office and Office 365
  • Strong analytical and problem solving skills
  • Good working relationships and interpersonal skills
  • Ability to plan and prioritise work activities and deadline driven
  • Demonstrates accuracy and thoroughness

Desired Skills:

  • bi
  • sequel
  • SAP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

