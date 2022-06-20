Sales Data Analyst

Sales Data Analyst (21 Months contract job opportunity)

JOB REQUIREMENT

Minimum Qualifications: Relevant Diploma or related Qualification

Minimum Experience:

Minimum of 4 years’ experience in a similar or related role

Advanced LN, excel, Sequel, and BI Intelligence experience advantageous

Key Tasks:

To manage and perform administration duties , ensuring timeous and accurate administration of data, analysis and documentation

Additional functions will include the following but not limited to:

Training on LN system on sales and services across the regions and SAP implementation and training when required.

Assist Directors in ROA and SA,

Review and standardisation of SOP and Work Instructions across the region

Training in the Service module and LN of new staff§ Monitor the branch oldest order book, SLOB, SOH,GDNI, GIT, blocked accounts and warranty claims outstanding

Monitor the branch backlog on a daily basis via the sales order book report, reallocate stock from various warehouses

Monitor branch sales and service centre (projects) orders are loaded, allocated and invoiced.

Service Centre processes / procedures – monitor branches to ensure all procedures are followed

Monitor branch debtors and creditors assisting to clear long over dues

Assist with the expediting of parts to ensure branch customer OTD targets are achieved as and when required

Manage excessive allocation process

Manage all superseded parts in branches

Manage the Ariba, M2North, Coupa and Quadrem on line orders§ Admin Support :-

Credit note reviews before processing§ Invoicing Call and collating information across the region

8 keys / KPI tracker updates

Trouble shooting of any queries

Services / sales administrative assistant and training of services process and LN

Margin and sales variances

Waybill books register and monitor

Adhere to HSE and Housekeeping requirements at the branch and customer sites

Adhere to Duty of Care Policy at all times

Minimum Skills / Abilities:

Strong presentation and communication abilities

Ability to take responsibility for specific tasks and work in a team

Computer Literate – MS office and Office 365

Strong analytical and problem solving skills

Good working relationships and interpersonal skills

Ability to plan and prioritise work activities and deadline driven

Demonstrates accuracy and thoroughness

Desired Skills:

bi

sequel

SAP

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

