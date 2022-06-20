Scammers go after Sassa beneficiaries

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has been made aware that social grant beneficiaries are being deceived to change their Sassa cards to take a certain unknown bank card.

The scammers claim to be working for Sassa and advise clients to open an account with a certain bank by instilling fear that the gold Sassa card will not have money by the end of June 2022.

Sassa assures all social grant beneficiaries that the Sassa card will continue to work until the agency officially communicates otherwise. Beneficiaries can use their Sassa gold card to withdraw their grant in retail outlets such as: Pick & Pay, Checkers, Shoprite, Boxer or USave and all bank ATMs in South Africa.

If there are any changes on the grant payment SASSA will inform beneficiaries through all available channels and also through stakeholder engagements.

Beneficiaries are urged to report fraudsters to the nearest police station or contact the Sassa customer help desk at (013) 754 – 9439/9428 or toll free number at 0800 60 10 11.