Senior Java Developer at Reverside

- 4 years software development experience
- Min 5 years JAVA 8 or 11 Programming (JAVA SE 8 /11) experience
- JAVA Spring
- NODE.JS
- Web Services
- Micro-Services Architecture
- Activity
- Camel
- Microsoft SQL/PostgreSQL
- Swift and Sanction knowledge is advantageous
- Support the development of CI / CD Pipelines (authoring & supporting CI/CD pipelines in Jenkins / similar tools and deploying to multi-site Kubernetes environments – supporting and managing your applications all the way to production).
Desired Skills:
- Kubernetes
- Jenkins
- java
- SQL
- Spring
- Node.js
- CI/CD
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
