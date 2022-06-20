Senior Java Developer at Reverside

Jun 20, 2022

  • 4 years software development experience

  • Min 5 years JAVA 8 or 11 Programming (JAVA SE 8 /11) experience

  • JAVA Spring

  • NODE.JS

  • Web Services

  • Micro-Services Architecture

  • Activity

  • Camel

  • Microsoft SQL/PostgreSQL

  • Swift and Sanction knowledge is advantageous

  • Support the development of CI / CD Pipelines (authoring & supporting CI/CD pipelines in Jenkins / similar tools and deploying to multi-site Kubernetes environments – supporting and managing your applications all the way to production).

Desired Skills:

  • Kubernetes
  • Jenkins
  • java
  • SQL
  • Spring
  • Node.js
  • CI/CD

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

