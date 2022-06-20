Senior .Net Developer at Datonomy Solutions – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Jun 20, 2022

Software Developer (Application Dev)

Job purpose:

To realise the detailed design through programming and configuration and provide guidance and mentoring of the other Software Developers.

Responsibilities:

  • Produce working quality software that meets the design
  • Develop critical and complex technical components in area of accountability
  • Deliver system component designs that are robust and fault tolerant for large complex systems
  • Ensure system component designs are supportable, maintainable and re-usable
  • Deliver software that is observable and scalable
  • Conduct estimate of work effort
  • Troubleshoot and problem solve of software issues and provide guidance to other team members
  • Produce documentation as per organisational standards
  • Continuous improvment of software
  • Provide maintenance and support of Software in environments of accountability
  • Develop unit and system test cases and conduct unit and system testing
  • Create deployment artefacts and stores in source control library
  • Manage the deployment package and the execution thereof
  • Optimise the tool change in collaboration with the Biz/ Dev/ Ops Engineer
  • Update and control the asset knowledge base
  • Ensure integration of own work with other individuals and in team
  • Provide mentoring for multiple software developers

Requirements:

  • Relevant Tertiary Qualification – Information Technology
  • Minimum of 3 years Programming experience (.Net)

Desired Skills:

  • Software
  • Developer
  • II

