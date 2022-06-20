Senior .Net Developer at Datonomy Solutions

Software Developer (Application Dev)
Job purpose:
To realise the detailed design through programming and configuration and provide guidance and mentoring of the other Software Developers.
Responsibilities:
- Produce working quality software that meets the design
- Develop critical and complex technical components in area of accountability
- Deliver system component designs that are robust and fault tolerant for large complex systems
- Ensure system component designs are supportable, maintainable and re-usable
- Deliver software that is observable and scalable
- Conduct estimate of work effort
- Troubleshoot and problem solve of software issues and provide guidance to other team members
- Produce documentation as per organisational standards
- Continuous improvment of software
- Provide maintenance and support of Software in environments of accountability
- Develop unit and system test cases and conduct unit and system testing
- Create deployment artefacts and stores in source control library
- Manage the deployment package and the execution thereof
- Optimise the tool change in collaboration with the Biz/ Dev/ Ops Engineer
- Update and control the asset knowledge base
- Ensure integration of own work with other individuals and in team
- Provide mentoring for multiple software developers
Requirements:
- Relevant Tertiary Qualification – Information Technology
- Minimum of 3 years Programming experience (.Net)
Desired Skills:
- Software
- Developer
- II