Senior .Net Developer at Datonomy Solutions

Software Developer (Application Dev)

Job purpose:

To realise the detailed design through programming and configuration and provide guidance and mentoring of the other Software Developers.

Responsibilities:

Produce working quality software that meets the design

Develop critical and complex technical components in area of accountability

Deliver system component designs that are robust and fault tolerant for large complex systems

Ensure system component designs are supportable, maintainable and re-usable

Deliver software that is observable and scalable

Conduct estimate of work effort

Troubleshoot and problem solve of software issues and provide guidance to other team members

Produce documentation as per organisational standards

Continuous improvment of software

Provide maintenance and support of Software in environments of accountability

Develop unit and system test cases and conduct unit and system testing

Create deployment artefacts and stores in source control library

Manage the deployment package and the execution thereof

Optimise the tool change in collaboration with the Biz/ Dev/ Ops Engineer

Update and control the asset knowledge base

Ensure integration of own work with other individuals and in team

Provide mentoring for multiple software developers

Requirements:

Relevant Tertiary Qualification – Information Technology

Minimum of 3 years Programming experience (.Net)

Desired Skills:

Software

Developer

II

