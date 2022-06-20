Service Desk Agent – Gauteng

The Role: We are recruiting Service Desk Team Lead to join our team on a permanent role in Randburg, Gauteng.

Job Purpose:

The primary objective of the role is to provide first contact for customers, capture all necessary information for their Service Call and direct the Service Calls to the appropriate internal or external team.

Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

A+

N+

Server+ and Microsoft / Apple desktop certification

Vendor engagement training: HPE/HPI, Lenovo, Dell

Experience Required:

Function related experience: 2 to 3 years in a service desk or field engineering role

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Engage with vendors (HPE, HPI, Lenovo, Dell and any other vendors contracted as required.

Provide and / or escalating the fault to one of our specialist teams to investigate and resolve.

Throughout these processes you will remain the single point of contact for the incident or service request.

Maintain ownership of the original Service Call

Provide timely updates

Ensure the Service Call is given the correct level of priority.

Act as the primary point of contact between the customer and the business. .

Regular reporting

Escalations as required following due procedures.

Delight customers.

Understanding of ITIL framework

Personality and Attributes:

Must demonstrate adaptability, analytical thinking & problem solving.

Communication, customer service.

Decision making, initiative, stress management.

Team work, value and ethics.

Manage the team in their functions.

