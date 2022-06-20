Solutions Architect

A retail powerhouse in the beautiful city of Cape Town have a role for a Solutions Architect to join their dynamic team.

The ideal candidate should have:

Degree in Information Systems / B Sc Computer Science (or similar)

Architecture Framework certification (e.g. TOGAF)

7-10 yrs Working experience within the IT industry

5+ yrs Experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architecture, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC)

5+ yrs Excellent design and architecture skills and proven track record delivering well designed complex enterprise class systems

5+ yrs Identification and formulation of solution architecture and solution alternatives and their assessment

5+ yrs Experience architecting and developing n-tier applications using multiple programming languages and paradigms

5+ yrs Demonstrated expertise in a variety of application development methodologies and practices

2-3 yrs Lead a team through an architectural development process and collaborate with application development teams, architects and other members of the software development team

2-3 yrs Experience with current research and standards in Solution Architecture

5-10 yrs Experience implementing solutions in an architecture capacity in the FinTech industry

3-5yrs Experience in architecting FinTech solutions from a security perspective

3-5yrs Experience in architecting payment platforms and supporting technologies

Job Objectives:

Produce viable and cost effective data, application and technology architectures and designs for FinTech functional and non-functional requirements in line with architecture standards within the agreed deliverable timelines:

Develop and maintain an understanding of the business strategy and business priorities for FinTech services.

Develop the landscape roadmap and blueprints in line with the strategic business direction.

Analyse and understand FinTech business requirements and translate the requirements into the most effective solution architecture with minimal customization and/or advise on suitable solution alternatives.

Serve as the primary solution architecture and design authority for all project and operational stakeholders, and ensure architecture quality across all solutions that enable the FinTech business domain.

Be clearly identified as the senior design authority as it relates to the FinTech business domain and provide technical guidance and leadership in solution proposals, RFIs, RFPs, and project teams.

Partner with the Enterprise Architect and other Solution Architects in support of the definition and development of the overall retail solution landscape.

Detect critical deficiencies in the FinTech architectures and recommend improvements.

Contribute to solution architecture and design standards and SDLC governance requirements:

Maintain and manage FinTech related architecture artifacts in the Enterprise Architecture repository and ensure that the content is effectively organized and controlled so as to maintain architectural consistency.

Contribute to the definition of a framework for Solution Architecture and the policies, procedures and templates that guide and govern Solution Architecture processes.

Contribute to the development of architecture principles and compliance criteria to guide technology decisions.

Desired Skills:

SDLC

Financial

IT Projects

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

