Support Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Wonderful opportunity!

Our client in the Financial & IT services industry URGENTLY requires TWO Support Engineers to join their operations Division and must have at least 2 years sound experience as a technical Service consultant / support engineer.

Minimum Requirements

Matric

Completion of relevant IT Technical Course

Experience :

Knowledge of MSSQL and MySQL,

AWS cloud experience

Python and shell/Dos scripting

Linux knowledge and experience

Business analyst skills are advantageous.

Worked in the Value added services field (prepaid airtime, electricity, bill payments)Work Hours:

8 to 5 or 9 to 6 Daily

Standby and Overtime required.

The successful applicant must:

Be able to write documentation for all created processes

Be able to write disaster recovery documentation, cutover processes

Have strong problem solving skills

Have dedication and perseverance

Must be able to work well under pressure

Responsible to :

Production environment, support, upgrade, and security

Setup and configure Disaster recovery

Ensure periodic test are executed at the DR site

Ensure that failover procedures are documented and kept up to date

Ensure that communication channels are established with all clients at a technical level

Ensure feedback is given to both management and clients

Ensure change management is adhered to

Ensure adequate testing has taken place before implementing new systems or changes

to existing systems

Ensure all technical documentation is current and freely available

Ensure all process are documented

Test any new system released/upgrades from development

Ensure that a testing schedule and procedure is available

Set-up and maintain Production systems

Database management

Identify issues/problems and assess the severity of the problem and take corrective action

Determine appropriate approach to solving problems

Develop plans for implementing solutions

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

