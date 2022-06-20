System Support at Maxxess Solutions – Gauteng Bedfordview

Provision of Software, Database, Operating Systems and End User Support to Customers via a Call Centre Service. All logged problems to be resolved within agreed Service Level Agreements.

Real-time monitoring of Customer installations and proactive problem resolution through realtime alerts sent from the Systems.

Would be required to work shifts and standby in order to be part of a team providing a 24/7 support service to Customers. The opportunity to work some shifts from home is available once the initial on the job training programme is completed.

Coordination of onsite technicians to facilitate the repair and maintenance of IT and Access Control hardware components. The provision of expert guidance on the use of and configuration of Access Control hardware and network components in order to assist technicians with setup and configuration.

Would be required to travel to the Customers Operations (Maxxess Pool Car available) to assist with the technical setup and configuration of new installations. This can include exposure to harsh environments which would require the person to be physically fit, pass any medical examination screenings and vaccination requirements as required by our Customers.

Would also be required to undergo a security check.

Desired Skills:

Windows

Linux

Networks

Mysql

MS SQL

communication skills.

Teamwork

Telephone Skills

Problem Solving

HTML

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Maxxess Solutions is a software development Company established in 1997, situated in Bedfordview, Gauteng which provides a ‘family like’ environment for it’s employees to work within. Our systems are predominantly in the Hunan Resources, Access Control, Time and Attendance and Security fields. The majority of our Customers are in the Mining Industry. On the job training is provided in all aspects of the internally developed systems and the infrastructure that the systems operate on in order to increase the expertise of our Support Team. Additional learning is also promoted

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Learn more/Apply for this position