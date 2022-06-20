systems Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

SYSTEMS ANALYST

DIVISION: GIT SHORT TERM INSURANCE

LOCATION: JOHANNESBURG

SALARY: R35 000 – R50 000 P/M

POSITION: PERMANENT

TO APPLY:

Contact SHASHI PREMRAJ on WhatsApp on the cell number listed in the REF above. Email address and more info regarding this role will be provided.

JOB PURPOSE: The Systems Analyst (ITSM) ensures that GIT Service Management systems are maintained and developed to ensure GIT Service Management objectives are met. The System Analyst ensures that GIT delivers stable and high-quality software systems to its client. This is done by understanding, studying and analysing requirements for system changes and new systems altogether. The System Analyst draws up technical impact documents as well as writing technical documents that supports the developer to execute on the requirement.

QUALIFICATIONS

Matric/SAQA Equivalent (Essential)

Relevant ITIL certification and / or accreditation (Essential)

EXPERIENCE

1-3 years’ experience in IT Service Management, managing and operating the function (Essential)

Experience with UML designs and/or IBMI/SQL (Advantageous)

Any of the programming languages (advantageous)

IBMI – RPG

Frontend or Backend system analysis experience

JOB DUTIES / RESPONSIBILITIES

Administration

Produce, update and provide best practice support on the Service Management system, databases and other departmental systems, advising colleagues when needed, and using own expertise to help improve processes.

Act as a SPOC (single point of contact) between Business, Support Teams, Vendors and GIT.

Design and Conceptualization

Research and interpret data, trends, and benchmarks relevant to digital products/services design.

Design, develop and maintain the GIT Service Management system (SysAid), ensuring that new enhancements are tested and implemented according to best practices. Analysis of “As Is” and “To Be”

Support and contribute to the documentation of “as is” and “to be” processes and describe the changes required to migrate to the “to be” capability to record accurately the change required. Database/Systems Specifications

Provide information and comments on suitability during approval process for system or database specifications to ensure all agreed standards and protocols are followed and data integrity is preserved.

Apply ITIL frameworks in systems design, maintenance & deployments Information Security

Support implementation of required security measures such as firewalls or message encryption, monitoring performance to notify security experts of any problems. Testing IT Performance

Analyse routine performance website/applications software tests and respond to user emails to monitor, diagnose, and correct performance issues. Personal Capability Building

Develop own capabilities by participating in assessment and development planning activities as well as formal and informal training and coaching.

Develop and maintain an understanding of relevant technology, external regulation, and industry best practices through ongoing education, attending conferences, and reading specialist media. Operational Compliance

Identify, within the team, instances of non-compliance with the organization’s policies and procedures and/or relevant regulatory codes and codes of conduct, reporting these and escalating issues as appropriate.

Ensure Service Level Agreements and Contracts are in place and reviewed.

Ensure standard operating procedures are in alignment with enterprise processes and governance for compliance purposes.

COMPETENCIES BEHAVIORAL

Ensures accountability

Communicates effectively

Plans and aligns

Tech savvy

Manages complexity

Collaborates

Action oriented.

Decision quality

Nimble learning

Optimizes work processes

Cultivates innovation

Being resilient

TECHNICAL

Data Collection and analysis

Computer skills

Action Planning

Data Management

Compliance

Database Administration

IT Data Management

IT support

Network/IT security

IT Testing

Policy and Regulation

Review and Reporting

Desired Skills:

IBM

RPG

UML designs and/or IBMI/SQL

Design

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

