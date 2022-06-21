Analyst at Letsema Consulting – Gauteng Johannesburg

The Letsema Group is looking to recruit an exceptional, high performing Business Analyst.

At Letsema, we believe in business being a catalyst for social change. Achieving this ambition is only possible through the combined talents and skills of the Letsema family. We take pride in working with individuals from a variety of backgrounds who have the drive and intellect to bring about positive social change through the enablement Letsema offers to new and returning clients and partners.

KEY CHARACTERISTICS OF THE CANDIDATE

To succeed in this position, you must have:

Excellent market research skills, data analysis and synthesis of findings

The intellectual curiosity to learn and grow

Demonstrated personal drive and commitment to professional development

Positive personal brand building

FUNCTIONAL REQUIREMENTS

Develop core consulting skills and operate in a supportive capacity

Deliver effective and relevant support within a work stream

Support the delivery of thought leadership at a basic level

Own and deliver on discreet pieces of work, with measured impact

Build relationships and engage with clients on a basic level

Contribute towards team and participate in a healthy team environment

Demonstrate self-management, personal drive, commitment to development and live the Letsema values

QUALIFICATIONS

University degree and excellent academic record (Honours will be advantages)

Desired Skills:

Analytical Skills

Trend Analysis

Data analysis

Capability analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Letsema, founded in 1996, is a black-owned management consulting firm at the heart of a diversified investment group.

The word “Letsema” is of Sotho origin, meaning people coming together to work for a common purpose. This sense of collective effort towards a shared vision is our underlying ethos.

With long-term thinking and a broad base of skills, intellect, and IP, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the betterment of society. Each leg of our business – Consulting, Investments and Foundation – reinforces the other, setting them apart and making them stronger.

Our consultancy provides specialist services across the value chain, helping companies set direction, accelerate their journey, and ensure sustainability.

Our seven practice areas combine long-term thinking and access to a broad base of skills, intellect, and IP to facilitate institutional success, power change and meaningful contribution to society.

Learn more/Apply for this position