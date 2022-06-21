Automation Tester (with BA Skills) at Reverside – Gauteng

Jun 21, 2022

  • Working proficiency in Automation tools/Framework – Selenium, Cucumber Framework etc.

  • Working proficiency in API Testing/API Automation

  • Working proficiency in Testing/Agile/JIRA standards

  • Working proficiency in SQL or similar Database tools/systems

  • Knowledge of industry-wide technology trends and best practices

  • Ability to work in large, collaborative teams to achieve organizational goals

  • Passionate about building an innovative culture

  • Understanding of business analysis is mandatory.

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • JIRA
  • Business Analysis
  • Automation
  • Testing
  • API

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

