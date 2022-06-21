Automation Tester (with BA Skills) at Reverside – Gauteng

Working proficiency in Automation tools/Framework – Selenium, Cucumber Framework etc.

Working proficiency in API Testing/API Automation

Working proficiency in Testing/Agile/JIRA standards

Working proficiency in SQL or similar Database tools/systems

Knowledge of industry-wide technology trends and best practices

Ability to work in large, collaborative teams to achieve organizational goals

Passionate about building an innovative culture

Understanding of business analysis is mandatory.

Desired Skills:

SQL

JIRA

Business Analysis

Automation

Testing

API

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

