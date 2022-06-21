Business Analysis Manager

Reporting to the Head of the Project Office, the successful candidate will be responsible for leading a team of BAs responsible for the analysis, process mapping, documentation and delivery of projects within various business functions.

Responsibilities include:

Collaborating with stakeholders and project team to document and deliver projects effectively

Understanding strategic objectives, business cases and key success criteria for all initiatives

Participating in and providing input into high level scoping of business requirements and solution design

Driving quality assurance through aligning business requirements to final delivery output

Managing business requirements and monitoring the delivery of all requirement specifications, ensuring quality through best practice

Building strong relationships with key project sponsors and business owners

Playing a role as a bridge between the business and the IT delivery teams

Managing capacity and resource allocation for supporting delivery

Ensuring compliance to governance processes

Acting as an escalation point for all business analysis related queries or issues

Managing and mentoring business analysts within the team

Contributing to the improvement of the business analysis competency as well as governance processes

Representing the team in a management capacity

Building knowledge and maintaining a repository of company products and business processes

Owning the demand management process for the company, which includes

Facilitating the weekly demand review meetings and the monthly demand management committee meetings

Reviewing and allocating demands to the relevant portfolios for the delivery, with the support from IT stakeholders

Driving the preliminary analysis for strategic demands

Engaging with internal stakeholders, partners and vendors to compile business cases

Requirements:

A relevant and applicable Bachelors’ Degree or higher

Business analysis certification

A minimum of 5 years’ experience as a Senior Business Analyst with a proven track record of delivering large complex projects

Retail and financial services experience

Broad understanding of financial products i.e. retail store cards, credit cards, loans and insurance products

Knowledge of credit systems i.e. Vision Plus, New business acquisition systems, credit decision systems – advantageous

Knowledge and thorough understanding of best practice business analysis methodologies

A practical understanding of the system development lifecycle and product life cycle, database and system design

Team management experience

Experience in Testing and QA Methodologies

Project management diploma or exposure – advantageous

Experience within an Agile environment – advantageous

Desired Skills:

Business Analys

Management

Project Management

Agile

IT

