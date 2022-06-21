Business Analysis Manager

Jun 21, 2022

Reporting to the Head of the Project Office, the successful candidate will be responsible for leading a team of BAs responsible for the analysis, process mapping, documentation and delivery of projects within various business functions.

Responsibilities include:

  • Collaborating with stakeholders and project team to document and deliver projects effectively

  • Understanding strategic objectives, business cases and key success criteria for all initiatives

  • Participating in and providing input into high level scoping of business requirements and solution design
  • Driving quality assurance through aligning business requirements to final delivery output
  • Managing business requirements and monitoring the delivery of all requirement specifications, ensuring quality through best practice
  • Building strong relationships with key project sponsors and business owners
  • Playing a role as a bridge between the business and the IT delivery teams
  • Managing capacity and resource allocation for supporting delivery
  • Ensuring compliance to governance processes
  • Acting as an escalation point for all business analysis related queries or issues
  • Managing and mentoring business analysts within the team
  • Contributing to the improvement of the business analysis competency as well as governance processes
  • Representing the team in a management capacity
  • Building knowledge and maintaining a repository of company products and business processes
  • Owning the demand management process for the company, which includes
  • Facilitating the weekly demand review meetings and the monthly demand management committee meetings
  • Reviewing and allocating demands to the relevant portfolios for the delivery, with the support from IT stakeholders
  • Driving the preliminary analysis for strategic demands
  • Engaging with internal stakeholders, partners and vendors to compile business cases

Requirements:

  • A relevant and applicable Bachelors’ Degree or higher
  • Business analysis certification
  • A minimum of 5 years’ experience as a Senior Business Analyst with a proven track record of delivering large complex projects
  • Retail and financial services experience
  • Broad understanding of financial products i.e. retail store cards, credit cards, loans and insurance products
  • Knowledge of credit systems i.e. Vision Plus, New business acquisition systems, credit decision systems – advantageous
  • Knowledge and thorough understanding of best practice business analysis methodologies
  • A practical understanding of the system development lifecycle and product life cycle, database and system design
  • Team management experience
  • Experience in Testing and QA Methodologies
  • Project management diploma or exposure – advantageous
  • Experience within an Agile environment – advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analys
  • Management
  • Project Management
  • Agile
  • IT

