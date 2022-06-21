Business Analysis Manager

Reporting to the Head of the Project Office, the successful candidate will be responsible for leading a team of BAs responsible for the analysis, process mapping, documentation and delivery of projects within various business functions.
Responsibilities include:
-
Collaborating with stakeholders and project team to document and deliver projects effectively
-
Understanding strategic objectives, business cases and key success criteria for all initiatives
- Participating in and providing input into high level scoping of business requirements and solution design
- Driving quality assurance through aligning business requirements to final delivery output
- Managing business requirements and monitoring the delivery of all requirement specifications, ensuring quality through best practice
- Building strong relationships with key project sponsors and business owners
- Playing a role as a bridge between the business and the IT delivery teams
- Managing capacity and resource allocation for supporting delivery
- Ensuring compliance to governance processes
- Acting as an escalation point for all business analysis related queries or issues
- Managing and mentoring business analysts within the team
- Contributing to the improvement of the business analysis competency as well as governance processes
- Representing the team in a management capacity
- Building knowledge and maintaining a repository of company products and business processes
- Owning the demand management process for the company, which includes
- Facilitating the weekly demand review meetings and the monthly demand management committee meetings
- Reviewing and allocating demands to the relevant portfolios for the delivery, with the support from IT stakeholders
- Driving the preliminary analysis for strategic demands
- Engaging with internal stakeholders, partners and vendors to compile business cases
Requirements:
- A relevant and applicable Bachelors’ Degree or higher
- Business analysis certification
- A minimum of 5 years’ experience as a Senior Business Analyst with a proven track record of delivering large complex projects
- Retail and financial services experience
- Broad understanding of financial products i.e. retail store cards, credit cards, loans and insurance products
- Knowledge of credit systems i.e. Vision Plus, New business acquisition systems, credit decision systems – advantageous
- Knowledge and thorough understanding of best practice business analysis methodologies
- A practical understanding of the system development lifecycle and product life cycle, database and system design
- Team management experience
- Experience in Testing and QA Methodologies
- Project management diploma or exposure – advantageous
- Experience within an Agile environment – advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Business Analys
- Management
- Project Management
- Agile
- IT