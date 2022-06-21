Developer – Python (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

Role Responsibilities:

Developing / maintaining applications for web and/or API access, typically in Python.

Building high quality, reusable, testable and efficient code.

Skilling up in Odoo customisation and extension, typically in Python.

Leading the transition from vendor development to the internal team, owning the Odoo platform.

Integrating other systems via APIs, building and consuming them.

Implementing DevOps practices – CI/CD, automated cloud deployments and hosting architecture.

Mentoring, training, helping and supporting other team members / staff.

Integrating data storage solutions, including relational databases, key-value / cloud blob stores.

Researching / staying abreast of key technical developments and industry trends.

Continuously elevating technology to the next level so that people can live and work at their best.

Leading the development of new systems as well as growing and empowering the team.

Working in Python and API’s to expand our clients chatbot and cloud-based Odoo ERP and CRM.

Preferred Qualifications:

BSc Degree in Computer Science or similar qualification

Relevant Skills / Experience:

6+ years’ experience with Python as a Back-end Developer, as well as a Python Web framework.

Experience in leading a team.

Proven experience with git, Linux, cloud architecture, APIs, scalability, TDD.

Databases including SQL, NoSQL and ORM.

Good understanding of Front-end technologies.

Experience with security compliance (including OWASP).

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Python

Developer

SDLC

