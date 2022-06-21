Edgars expands delivery services with click and collect

Edgars, recently acquired by the Retailability group, is prioritising convenience for customers by partnering with last-mile logistics company Pargo for nationwide Click & Collect.

The retail group is also adding over 100 of its own stores to the growing network of over 3 000 Pargo Pickup Points, making this the largest pickup point network in South Africa.

Edgars customers can now look forward to great service and convenience when collecting their online order at a nearby pickup point. The best news? They can collect when it suits them without rearranging their day or rescheduling couriers as they would with traditional delivery services.

In addition to convenience, click and collect also offers customers living in difficult to reach areas, rural areas and informal settlements access to the wide range of Edgars brands and products, giving them the opportunity to shop online without the worry that they’ll either miss a delivery or not even qualify for delivery at all.

“Though ecommerce is growing exponentially in South Africa, delivery can still be tricky for many, especially for those living in regional or outlying areas,” says Richard Mclennan, head of e-commerce at Retailability. “It is our aim to deliver on the convenience of online shopping by giving everyone an opportunity to easily get their order no matter where they are in the country. That is why a partnership with Pargo makes so much sense.”

This is one of several key strategic moves the Retailability group has made since acquiring Edgars in 2020 and one that promises to bring more quality brands to every customer in South Africa.

Founded in 2015, by Lars Veul and Derk Hoekert in response to the challenges of delivery in South Africa, Pargo’s growing network of pickup points across the country allows online shoppers to collect their online orders when and where it suits them best.

“Creating access is what we’re all about at Pargo,” says CEO Veul. “When we first started out, South Africans living in outlying areas or those with informal addresses had no feasible, reliable delivery option available to them when shopping online, but with Click & Collect, we’ve been able to solve this critical issue and we are absolutely thrilled that Edgars has chosen our solution to reach those customers too.”

As a tech-first brand with an in-house development team, Pargo has made several single-integration solutions possible for online retailers looking to diversify their fulfillment strategies with innovative delivery services.