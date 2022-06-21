IOS Developer at Reverside – Gauteng

Jun 21, 2022

  • Experience developing apps using Swift or Objective-C

  • Passion for quality and close attention to details

  • Strong communication and interpersonal skills

  • Experience using iOS frameworks like UIKit, Foundation etc.

  • Good understanding of UI design and common usability issues is helpful

  • Familiarity with Git or similar source control software

  • At least 3+years’ experience in commercial grade software development using Swift or Objective-C

  • Good understanding of Object Orientated Programming concepts

  • Good problem solving and troubleshooting skills

  • Ability to deliver solid work on tight schedules

  • Familiarity with JSON, Codable, GCD or asynchronous programming

  • A passion for technology and the ability to learn new concepts quickly

  • Thorough knowledge of macOS and iOS is helpful

  • Apply critical thinking, design thinking and problem solving skills in an agile team environment to solve technical problems (Front End, Back End OR Middle ware) with high quality solutions

  • Contribute to all phases of the development life cycle including

  • Evaluate analysis, problem definition, business requirements, solution development & provide recommendations to enable the operational feasibility of solutions

  • Quickly produce well-organised, optimized, and documented source code to deliver technical solutions

  • Ensure designs & solutions support the technical organisation principles of self-service, repeatability, testability, scalability & resilience

  • Apply general design patterns and paradigms to deliver technical solutions

  • Support the development of CI / CD Pipelines (authoring & supporting CI/CD pipelines in Jenkins / similar tools and deploying to multi-site Kubernetes environments – supporting and managing your applications all the way to production)

  • Use & configure modern observability techniques leveraging e.g. aggregated logging via ELK stack, metrics via Prometheus / Grafana / NewRElic and tracing using Zipkin/Jaeger

  • Automate tasks through appropriate tools and scripting e.g. Jenkins, Docker, Ansible, Kubernetes

  • Debug existing source code and polish feature sets.

  • Work with integrated teams and other developers to improve and evolve technical products and services

  • Align all application development & development process to Group Architecture & Infrastructure guidelines

  • Provide input into project & program teams (when required) to plan & manage the development lifecycle e.g. releases, risk management, testing, integration etc.

  • Conduct reviews, performance monitoring & ongoing optimization and maintenance on applications

  • Stay ahead of the curve on emerging technologies and development practices and continuously evolve existing knowledge & skill in preparation for cross domain and other experiences e.g. Secure Side, Testing, Infrastructure solutions etc.

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

