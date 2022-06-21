Oracle BI DBA – Gauteng Johannesburg

- The contractor’s main responsibility would be to analyse and provide a data structure for personal data contained in all our corporate client’s locally hosted databases.
- This will be done with the support of the application business analyst and technical support where required.
- The performance requirements relate to Oracle Database Administration.
- Based on the technical requirements of the order customer, the duties include the following:
- Provision of Oracle DBA Services
- Database Optimisation and Trouble Shooting
- Provision of data profiles
- Establishing of Bulk Data Deletion
- Deletion Script Management
- Project Scope Completion Documentation by the contractor.
Desired Skills:
- Oracle DBA
- Business Intelligence
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree