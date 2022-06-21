Oracle BI DBA

Jun 21, 2022

  • The contractor’s main responsibility would be to analyse and provide a data structure for personal data contained in all our corporate client’s locally hosted databases.
  • This will be done with the support of the application business analyst and technical support where required.
  • The performance requirements relate to Oracle Database Administration.
  • Based on the technical requirements of the order customer, the duties include the following:
  • Provision of Oracle DBA Services
  • Database Optimisation and Trouble Shooting
  • Provision of data profiles
  • Establishing of Bulk Data Deletion
  • Deletion Script Management
  • Project Scope Completion Documentation by the contractor.

Desired Skills:

  • Oracle DBA
  • Business Intelligence

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

