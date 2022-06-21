Oracle DBA

The contractor’s main responsibility would be to analyse and provide a data structure for personal data contained in all our corporate client’s locally hosted databases.

This will be done with the support of the application business analyst and technical support where required.

The performance requirements relate to Oracle Database Administration.

Based on the technical requirements of the order customer, the duties include the following:

a) Provision of data profiles

b) Establishing of Bulk Data Deletion

c) Deletion Script Management

d) Project Scope Completion Documentation by the contractor.

The contractor is responsible for the organization, processing, and documentation of The Deletion Concept in accordance with the following

Desired Skills:

Oracle DBA

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position