SAP BW Consultant – Gauteng Menlyn

12 months extendable contract
Minimum years of experience 6+ years’ experience Minimum qualification required Relevant IT / Business Degree
Contract start date 1 March 2022 Contract end date 31 December 2022 Nationality South African citizens / residents are preferred Location(s) Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation Role tasks (explain what the flexible resource will be required to do in the role)
- Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document.
- DevOps Role in team.
- Understanding of BW and HR SAP modules.
- Knowledge in BW/4 Hana development.
- Good understanding of BW authorisations.
- ABAP knowledge will be an advantage.
- SAC Dashboard Development – using different connections – also import/export to BW/4Hana.
- Good understanding of SAC live and import connections.
- Good understanding of SAC authorisation.
- SAC Digital Boardroom experience will be an advantage.
- Go-live preparation and post Go-live support
- Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails
- Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support
- Interact with consultants of other modules
- User interface transactional solutions
Desired Skills:
- SAP BW
- SAC
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree