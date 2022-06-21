SAP BW Consultant – Gauteng Menlyn

12 months extendable contract

Minimum years of experience 6+ years’ experience Minimum qualification required Relevant IT / Business Degree

Contract start date 1 March 2022 Contract end date 31 December 2022 Nationality South African citizens / residents are preferred Location(s) Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation Role tasks (explain what the flexible resource will be required to do in the role)

Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document.

DevOps Role in team.

Understanding of BW and HR SAP modules.

Knowledge in BW/4 Hana development.

Good understanding of BW authorisations.

ABAP knowledge will be an advantage.

SAC Dashboard Development – using different connections – also import/export to BW/4Hana.

Good understanding of SAC live and import connections.

Good understanding of SAC authorisation.

SAC Digital Boardroom experience will be an advantage.

Go-live preparation and post Go-live support

Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails

Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support

Interact with consultants of other modules

User interface transactional solutions

Desired Skills:

SAP BW

SAC

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

