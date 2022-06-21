SAP BW Consultant – Gauteng Menlyn

12 months extendable contract
Minimum years of experience 6+ years’ experience Minimum qualification required Relevant IT / Business Degree

Contract start date 1 March 2022 Contract end date 31 December 2022 Nationality South African citizens / residents are preferred Location(s) Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation Role tasks (explain what the flexible resource will be required to do in the role)

  • Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document.
  • DevOps Role in team.
  • Understanding of BW and HR SAP modules.
  • Knowledge in BW/4 Hana development.
  • Good understanding of BW authorisations.
  • ABAP knowledge will be an advantage.
  • SAC Dashboard Development – using different connections – also import/export to BW/4Hana.
  • Good understanding of SAC live and import connections.
  • Good understanding of SAC authorisation.
  • SAC Digital Boardroom experience will be an advantage.
  • Go-live preparation and post Go-live support
  • Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails
  • Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support
  • Interact with consultants of other modules
  • User interface transactional solutions

Desired Skills:

  • SAP BW
  • SAC

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

