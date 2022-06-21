Midrand and On-site, Northern Cape
Main purpose of the job
We are looking for an experienced Senior Project Manager to
plan and supervise a wide range of construction projects from
start to finish. To organize and oversee construction procedures
and ensure they are completed in a timely and efficient manner.
An excellent Construction Project Manager must be well-versed
in all construction methodologies and procedures and able to
coordinate a team of professionals of different disciplines to
achieve the best results. The ideal candidate will have an
analytical mind and great organizational skills. The goal will be
to ensure all projects are delivered on time according to
requirements and without exceeding budget.
Key responsibilities
– Activity and resource planning.
– Organizing and motivating a project team.
– Controlling time management.
– Cost estimating and developing the budget.
– Ensuring customer satisfaction.
– Analyzing and managing project risk.
– Monitoring progress.
Knowledge Competencies
– Project Managing on Mining Projects
– Essential Communication Skills. One of the most important
skills for project management skills is communication.
– Essential Time Management Skills.
– Project Management Organizational Awareness.
– Essential Problem-Solving Skills.
– Essential Leadership Skills.
Personal
– Very hardworking
– Reliable
– Dynamic professional with great values and integrity
– Team player that believes in constant and ongoing
communication
– Very detailed in his approach
Experience
– 15 years of experience as a Project Manager
– 10 years of experience in Managing Projects
– 8 years of experience on Mining Sites/projects
Qualifications
– Matric
– NQF 6
– PMP
– CMP
– Agile
Desired Skills:
- Senior Project Manager
- Agile
- Mining