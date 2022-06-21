Senior Project Manager

Midrand and On-site, Northern Cape

Main purpose of the job

We are looking for an experienced Senior Project Manager to

plan and supervise a wide range of construction projects from

start to finish. To organize and oversee construction procedures

and ensure they are completed in a timely and efficient manner.

An excellent Construction Project Manager must be well-versed

in all construction methodologies and procedures and able to

coordinate a team of professionals of different disciplines to

achieve the best results. The ideal candidate will have an

analytical mind and great organizational skills. The goal will be

to ensure all projects are delivered on time according to

requirements and without exceeding budget.

Key responsibilities

– Activity and resource planning.

– Organizing and motivating a project team.

– Controlling time management.

– Cost estimating and developing the budget.

– Ensuring customer satisfaction.

– Analyzing and managing project risk.

– Monitoring progress.

Knowledge Competencies

– Project Managing on Mining Projects

– Essential Communication Skills. One of the most important

skills for project management skills is communication.

– Essential Time Management Skills.

– Project Management Organizational Awareness.

– Essential Problem-Solving Skills.

– Essential Leadership Skills.

Personal

– Very hardworking

– Reliable

– Dynamic professional with great values and integrity

– Team player that believes in constant and ongoing

communication

– Very detailed in his approach

Experience

– 15 years of experience as a Project Manager

– 10 years of experience in Managing Projects

– 8 years of experience on Mining Sites/projects

Qualifications

– Matric

– NQF 6

– PMP

– CMP

– Agile

Desired Skills:

Senior Project Manager

Agile

Mining

