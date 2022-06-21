Senior Security Specialist

Jun 21, 2022

Our client with operations in Nigeria is urgently looking for a Senior Security Specialist to join their team in the Lagos area
KPA’s will be but not limited to :

RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS

  • Sources data and information from internal or external subject matter experts as required.

  • Conducts systematic in-depth research and analysis into issues of varying complexity within area of technical specialism.

  • Initiates, defines and leads the development and communication of effective reports to key stakeholders, including senior/executive management.

TECHNICAL EXPERTISE

  • Develops and maintains expert knowledge in relevant Company principles, processes, tools and best practices; current and forthcoming external requirements (can include International, Regional or Local regulations) and current/emerging market trends and practices within area of expertise.

  • Provides expert advice proactively and on request, which may include advising on appropriate solution for complex or unique issues.

  • Shares knowledge with peers and management.

CONTINUOUS IMPROVEMENT

  • Develops, recommends and executes tools and processes to assist in the achievement of goals within area of expertise.

  • Applies diverse but structured tools to achieve results or develop new or enhanced services.

  • Develops and delivers training for internal customers or vendors within area of expertise as appropriate.

PLANNING

  • Identifies and develops goals, which may include forecasts, relating to business initiatives and projects within remit in alignment with divisional and corporate goals.

  • Demonstrates understanding of factors influencing goal achievement communicates to key stakeholders and secures commitment.

  • May develop and present business or project plans to management. Contributes to the review of business cases/plans.

PROCESSES AND PROCEDURES

  • Designs process improvements, systems developments or the implementation of best practice within area of expertise.

  • May be involved in supporting management in the completion of processes within area of expertise.

MAXIMISING OPPORTUNITIES

  • Proactively identifies and analyses risks, opportunities and constraints within area of expertise.

  • Evaluates and presents recommendations and actions, to support decision making by management.

  • Leads and/or contributes to the implementation of actions to ensure results are realised.

PROJECT MANAGEMENT

  • Leads projects and initiatives, which may be cross functional and involve internal and external experts.

  • Completes post-implementation review to identify lessons learned and recommend corrective actions.

COMPLIANCE

  • Ensures on-going compliance with defined Company processes and procedures, relevant legislation and external regulations, and predefined agreements.

  • May include review of policies or standards to ensure compliance or design of new policies/ standards if appropriate.

  • May complete department level audit and notifies management of any non-compliance issues as they arise.

ALIGNMENTS

  • Builds and develops effective relationships with key stakeholders, including externally, in order to influence optimal business decisions.

  • May act as local point of contact for corporate level or represent the company in external organisations.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Security Qualification

  • Language: Proficiency in English

  • Security Equipment

  • Certifications in Use of Specialized Equipment/ or Subject Knowledge

  • 3-5 Years Experience in a similar role

Kindly be advised that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Desired Skills:

  • security
  • security manager
  • security specialist
  • lagos
  • nigeeria

Learn more/Apply for this position