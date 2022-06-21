Senior Security Specialist

Our client with operations in Nigeria is urgently looking for a Senior Security Specialist to join their team in the Lagos area

KPA’s will be but not limited to :



RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS

Sources data and information from internal or external subject matter experts as required.

Conducts systematic in-depth research and analysis into issues of varying complexity within area of technical specialism.

Initiates, defines and leads the development and communication of effective reports to key stakeholders, including senior/executive management.

TECHNICAL EXPERTISE

Develops and maintains expert knowledge in relevant Company principles, processes, tools and best practices; current and forthcoming external requirements (can include International, Regional or Local regulations) and current/emerging market trends and practices within area of expertise.

Provides expert advice proactively and on request, which may include advising on appropriate solution for complex or unique issues.

Shares knowledge with peers and management.

CONTINUOUS IMPROVEMENT

Develops, recommends and executes tools and processes to assist in the achievement of goals within area of expertise.

Applies diverse but structured tools to achieve results or develop new or enhanced services.

Develops and delivers training for internal customers or vendors within area of expertise as appropriate.

PLANNING

Identifies and develops goals, which may include forecasts, relating to business initiatives and projects within remit in alignment with divisional and corporate goals.

Demonstrates understanding of factors influencing goal achievement communicates to key stakeholders and secures commitment.

May develop and present business or project plans to management. Contributes to the review of business cases/plans.

PROCESSES AND PROCEDURES

Designs process improvements, systems developments or the implementation of best practice within area of expertise.

May be involved in supporting management in the completion of processes within area of expertise.

MAXIMISING OPPORTUNITIES

Proactively identifies and analyses risks, opportunities and constraints within area of expertise.

Evaluates and presents recommendations and actions, to support decision making by management.

Leads and/or contributes to the implementation of actions to ensure results are realised.

PROJECT MANAGEMENT

Leads projects and initiatives, which may be cross functional and involve internal and external experts.

Completes post-implementation review to identify lessons learned and recommend corrective actions.

COMPLIANCE

Ensures on-going compliance with defined Company processes and procedures, relevant legislation and external regulations, and predefined agreements.

May include review of policies or standards to ensure compliance or design of new policies/ standards if appropriate.

May complete department level audit and notifies management of any non-compliance issues as they arise.

ALIGNMENTS

Builds and develops effective relationships with key stakeholders, including externally, in order to influence optimal business decisions.

May act as local point of contact for corporate level or represent the company in external organisations.

Minimum Requirements:



Security Qualification

Language: Proficiency in English

Security Equipment

Certifications in Use of Specialized Equipment/ or Subject Knowledge

3-5 Years Experience in a similar role

