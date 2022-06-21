Our client with operations in Nigeria is urgently looking for a Senior Security Specialist to join their team in the Lagos area
KPA’s will be but not limited to :
RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS
- Sources data and information from internal or external subject matter experts as required.
- Conducts systematic in-depth research and analysis into issues of varying complexity within area of technical specialism.
- Initiates, defines and leads the development and communication of effective reports to key stakeholders, including senior/executive management.
TECHNICAL EXPERTISE
- Develops and maintains expert knowledge in relevant Company principles, processes, tools and best practices; current and forthcoming external requirements (can include International, Regional or Local regulations) and current/emerging market trends and practices within area of expertise.
- Provides expert advice proactively and on request, which may include advising on appropriate solution for complex or unique issues.
- Shares knowledge with peers and management.
CONTINUOUS IMPROVEMENT
- Develops, recommends and executes tools and processes to assist in the achievement of goals within area of expertise.
- Applies diverse but structured tools to achieve results or develop new or enhanced services.
- Develops and delivers training for internal customers or vendors within area of expertise as appropriate.
PLANNING
- Identifies and develops goals, which may include forecasts, relating to business initiatives and projects within remit in alignment with divisional and corporate goals.
- Demonstrates understanding of factors influencing goal achievement communicates to key stakeholders and secures commitment.
- May develop and present business or project plans to management. Contributes to the review of business cases/plans.
PROCESSES AND PROCEDURES
- Designs process improvements, systems developments or the implementation of best practice within area of expertise.
- May be involved in supporting management in the completion of processes within area of expertise.
MAXIMISING OPPORTUNITIES
- Proactively identifies and analyses risks, opportunities and constraints within area of expertise.
- Evaluates and presents recommendations and actions, to support decision making by management.
- Leads and/or contributes to the implementation of actions to ensure results are realised.
PROJECT MANAGEMENT
- Leads projects and initiatives, which may be cross functional and involve internal and external experts.
- Completes post-implementation review to identify lessons learned and recommend corrective actions.
COMPLIANCE
- Ensures on-going compliance with defined Company processes and procedures, relevant legislation and external regulations, and predefined agreements.
- May include review of policies or standards to ensure compliance or design of new policies/ standards if appropriate.
- May complete department level audit and notifies management of any non-compliance issues as they arise.
ALIGNMENTS
- Builds and develops effective relationships with key stakeholders, including externally, in order to influence optimal business decisions.
- May act as local point of contact for corporate level or represent the company in external organisations.
Minimum Requirements:
- Security Qualification
- Language: Proficiency in English
- Security Equipment
- Certifications in Use of Specialized Equipment/ or Subject Knowledge
- 3-5 Years Experience in a similar role
