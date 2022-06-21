Software Developer (Analyst Programmer) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.

We are looking for a Software Developer / Analyst Programmer to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 1 year contract role.

What you will be doing:

Support & Maintenance

Development

Unit testing

Deployments

Full accountability of deliverables end-to-end – managing all stakeholders and impacts

Align to coding and design standards.

Submit code for Code Quality reviews

Quality Assurance support

Feedback on progress to Scrum Master / project manager

Timesheet capture

Self-management of capacity and deliverables in alignment with Sprint planning / chosen methodology

Stand-by, Support and Maintenance of systems

What we are looking for:

Completed IT degree /Diploma or other related fields

7 years experience in software developmement

Exposure to agile delivery Scrum, Kanban and or SAFe

Strong .NET experience

UI development

SOA / API

SOAP and Rest

Angular

What Technologies you will use:

.Net / Web APIs

SQL server

Understanding of MQ, Topics, XML, XSD, Swagger

JavaScript

Angular

HTML & CSS

MVC

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

.NET

Angular

SQL Server

API

JavaScript

