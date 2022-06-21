Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.
We are looking for a Software Developer / Analyst Programmer to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 1 year contract role.
What you will be doing:
- Support & Maintenance
- Development
- Unit testing
- Deployments
- Full accountability of deliverables end-to-end – managing all stakeholders and impacts
- Align to coding and design standards.
- Submit code for Code Quality reviews
- Quality Assurance support
- Feedback on progress to Scrum Master / project manager
- Timesheet capture
- Self-management of capacity and deliverables in alignment with Sprint planning / chosen methodology
- Stand-by, Support and Maintenance of systems
What we are looking for:
- Completed IT degree /Diploma or other related fields
- 7 years experience in software developmement
- Exposure to agile delivery Scrum, Kanban and or SAFe
- Strong .NET experience
- UI development
- SOA / API
- SOAP and Rest
- Angular
What Technologies you will use:
- .Net / Web APIs
- SQL server
- Understanding of MQ, Topics, XML, XSD, Swagger
- JavaScript
- Angular
- HTML & CSS
- MVC
Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.
Desired Skills:
- .NET
- Angular
- SQL Server
- API
- JavaScript