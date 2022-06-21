Software Developer (Java, C#/Go) (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

A global provider of cutting-edge Data-Driven Digital Solutions to the Oil & Gas industry seeks the coding talents of a Software Developer with 3+ years’ relevant work experience with proficiency Java, C# and/or Go languages, preferably in a cloud native environment. You will also require tech tools including TypeScript & React for front-end web development and experience with Test-Driven Software Development, Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery, Agile Software Development processes (Scrum) and be able to use Version Control systems such as Git.

REQUIREMENTS:

Senior Software Developer with experience for more than 3+ years.

Experience in Java, C# and/or Go languages, preferably in a cloud native environment.

TypeScript and React, for front-end web development.

Test-Driven Software Development.

Know-how about Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery.

Knowledge about Agile Software Development processes (Scrum).

Usage of a Version Control system (Git).

Fluent in English (speaking and writing).

Advantageous –

Optional experience with NoSQL databases.

Experience with developing applications utilizing relational databases.

