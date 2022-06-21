Technical Co-Ordinator at Headhunters – Eastern Cape

Our client in the IT industry is looking to employ a Technical Coordinator in their organization, based in Port Elizabeth.

The Technical Coordinator coordinates the technical support team. This involves management of the day to day running of the help desk, job allocation and customer communication.

Requirements:

Matric and relevant tertiary qualification.

Basic IT experience to assist with first line support.

Good communication skills (written and verbally)

Attention to detail.

Excellent organizational skills.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Job / call logging received via email or telephonic and correct logging of calls on company system.

Prioritizing and escalating calls / jobs for technicians.

Knowledge of high priority calls and client base.

Assignment of jobs / calls to technicians and rescheduling / moving jobs between techs when necessary.

Tech and client follow-ups of jobs / calls logged.

Understanding customer needs / requirements.

Basic reporting for Technical Manager (daily job reporting).

Call logging and follow-up of 3rd party contractors.

Assist walk-in clients with booking in of their equipment and assigning to technician.

If you are not contacted within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

