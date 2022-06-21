Technical Specialist Transmission and Distribution

Ground-breaking career opportunities await you!

A well-known and reputable construction engineering company is looking for a Technical Specialist Transmission and Distribution to join their team-based Johannesburg, Gauteng.

WE WANT YOU… if you meet these following requirements:

– Bachelors’ Degree in Electrical Engineering (Masters would be advantageous)

– More than 10 years of practical experience.

– Professionally Registered Engineer (Pr.Tech) (ECSA)

Advantageous Skills and Experience:

Substation Design Skills

Power Systems Studies (PSSE/Digsilent) Skills

Knowledge regarding Transmission and Distribution Projects

Ability to Use Analytical Tools such as Commercial Software

Sound Knowledge of Quality Assurance (QA)

Project Management and Leadership Skills

Contractual knowledge pertaining to Construction

Knowledge of OHS and Environmental Regulations

Should you meet the requirements please send your most recent and updates CV to [Email Address Removed] OR don’t hesitate to contact us on [Phone Number Removed];.

Alternatively, you can visit our website on [URL Removed] to find other career opportunities.

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 5 business days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Design

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position