Technical Specialist Transmission and Distribution

Jun 21, 2022

A well-known and reputable construction engineering company is looking for a Technical Specialist Transmission and Distribution to join their team-based Johannesburg, Gauteng.

– Bachelors’ Degree in Electrical Engineering (Masters would be advantageous)
– More than 10 years of practical experience.
– Professionally Registered Engineer (Pr.Tech) (ECSA)

Advantageous Skills and Experience:

  • Substation Design Skills
  • Power Systems Studies (PSSE/Digsilent) Skills
  • Knowledge regarding Transmission and Distribution Projects
  • Ability to Use Analytical Tools such as Commercial Software
  • Sound Knowledge of Quality Assurance (QA)
  • Project Management and Leadership Skills
  • Contractual knowledge pertaining to Construction
  • Knowledge of OHS and Environmental Regulations

