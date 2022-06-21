Thynk Capital founder joins Forbes Business Council

Travis Meyer, founder and CEO of boutique investment holdings firm Thynk Capital Holdings, has joined the Forbes Business Council, an invitation-only organisation for successful small and mid-sized business owners.

Members of this business community are respected leaders and executives who are selected for the council based on the depth and diversity of experience in leadership, management, customer engagement, technology and growth.

Meyer was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honours.

“We are honored to welcome Travis Meyer into the community,” says Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As a member of the Council, Meyer has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. He will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

“I’m thrilled to join this prestigious global organisation,” says Meyer. “At Thynk Capital Holdings, we know that great things in business are achieved by collaboration and teamwork, so I am proud to be a part of a community of global business leaders and executives, who share the same goals and aspirations, and who we can work together with, to drive business, community and economic growth.”