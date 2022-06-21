Virtual IT Manager / Solutions Architect

Position: Virtual IT Manager / Solutions Architect:

A blue chip ISP is looking for a high level IT Consultant/Snr Engineer to join their Managed Services division. As a Trusted Advisor, you will be responsible for auditing clients’ IT infrastructure and architecting IT Solutions for them.

You must be ITIL orientated and dealing with clients at C-level with extensive knowledge of IT infrastructure including security, backup, fail over, cloud solutions, virtualisation, digitisation (eg. MS 365), networking and servers. Previous experience in auditing IT infrastructure and architecting IT solutions is essential.

Qualifications: ITIL v3, A+, N+, MCITP, NSE4 (advantageous) or other security certifications advantageous, MCP, Azure and AWS additional certificates would be advantageous. Your ability to mentor junior staff would be desirable

There is ample opportunity to gain new Certifications and personal growth all whilst working within a highly skilled team in a collaborative environment.

#vCIO #ITmanager #managedservices #senior

Desired Skills:

#solutions

#architect

@managed services

ITIL

Learn more/Apply for this position