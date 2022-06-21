Web Editing Officer at Parliament – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

The following opportunity exists at Parliament:

COMMUNICATION PRODUCTION AND PUBLISHING

WEB EDITING OFFICER

Remuneration package: R701 111 per annum

Closing date: 1 July 2022

Parliament is elected to represent the people, ensure government by the people under the Constitution and to represent the provinces to ensure that provincial interests are taken into account in the national sphere of government.

All application queries must be directed to

Short-listed candidates will be subject to a positive security clearance by the South African Police Service and State Security Agency (SSA), citizenship and qualification checks and competency-based assessments.

Parliament reserves the right not to make an appointment.

If you do not receive any response within two (2) months of the closing date, please accept that your application has been unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

user interface design

production and optimization of the Web

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

