AWS Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Our client in the finance industry is looking for an innovative AWS Developer to join their team on a contract remote bases.

Do you have Experience with the core AWS services?

Do have a good background in Linux/Unix administration?

Do you have experience with Docker and Kubernetes?

Do you have proficiency in at least one language from our stack: Java?

Do you have Strong notions of security best practices (e.g. using IAM Roles, KMS, etc.)?

Do you have experience with monitoring solutions such as CloudWatch, Prometheus, and the ELK stack?

Do you have previous exposure to large-scale systems design?

Do you possess the ability to troubleshoot distributed systems?

Do you have knowledge of writing infrastructure as code (IaC) using CloudFormation or Terraform?

Do you have experience with building or maintaining cloud-native applications?

Do you have past experience with the serverless approaches using AWS Lambda is a plus. For example, the Serverless Application Model (AWS SAM)?

You must have one of the following certificates:

AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner;

AWS Certified Developer – Associate;

AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate (SAA-C02);

AWS Certified DevOps Engineer – Professional;

AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Professional;

AWS Certified Database – Specialty (DBS-C01);

AWS Certified Data Analytics – Specialty (DAS-C01);

Desired Skills:

Linux

Docker

AWS

Kubernetes

