BI Analyst (JHB/Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A niche Analytics Consultancy seeks a BI Analyst with an understanding of data analysis & an appetite for solving analytical problems using Big Data. The ideal candidate is someone who has the ability to transform data into meaningful insights, aiding businesses in the decision-making process. The successful incumbent requires a Bachelor’s Degree or be a final-year student in Information Systems/Computer Science or related field with the ability to plan, research, analyse and interpret data. You must have Data Warehousing experience with proficiency in Advanced SQL, Python, Git, Excel and Database Architecture.

DUTIES:

Use databases to extract business insights.

Prepare reports and dashboards with visualization tools.

Setup and maintain database architecture.

Consult with clients to solve for their analytical needs using Data Analysis tools.

Communicate with internal and external stakeholders.

Develop and maintain decisions support systems.

Transform, clean, and verify the integrity of large datasets.

Continuously learn and develop technical skills.

Identify and implement business solutions.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree or final year student in Information Systems, Computer Science, or related field with a strong academic performance.

Experience/Skills –

The ability to plan, research, analyse and interpret data.

Data Warehouse knowledge.

Advanced SQL.

Python.

Git.

Excel.

Database Architecture.

Ideal –

Microsoft Power BI, Tableau, Qlik or related software.

ETL experience.

Advantageous –

Advanced Development experience.

Business Analyst experience.

Open source technology experience.

Mathematical background.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong analytical skills.

Passionate about learning new technology and ambitious.

Attention to detail and conscientious.

Good communication and language skills.

